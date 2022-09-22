Blackpool’s Christmas By The Sea is back for 2022



Blackpool’s spectacular Christmas village is returning this winter – thanks to the resort’s tourism businesses and national broadband providers, TalkTalk.

The Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), which represents scores of tourism operators, has joined forces with sponsors TalkTalk to ensure the event can go ahead during Blackpool’s extended Illuminations season.

Last year, Christmas By The Sea delivered the highest visitor numbers ever recorded on the seafront during the winter months.

Situated on the Tower Festival Headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, the Christmas village will once again include a free-to-use skating rink, festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and Christmas tram rides.

The village, which will operate from Friday 18 November to Monday 2 January, will also see themed children’s attractions and the return of the Star Flyer which, at 260ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides.

Kate Shane, Chair of the TBID Management Group, said:

“The Blackpool TBID was established last year with the purpose of maintaining Blackpool’s position as the UK’s number one seaside destination and events are key to our strategy. “The Christmas By The Sea event last year drove record visitor numbers to the town and the many tourism businesses we represent are keen to make this year’s celebrations even bigger and better. We are delighted to be able to offer the level of support to make it happen again in 2022.”

Ben Cooper, Head of Marketing from TalkTalk said:

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring Christmas By The Sea in Blackpool this year. There’s nowhere quite like Blackpool in the winter and as a northern-based provider, it’s brilliant to be sponsoring such a pinnacle event up north. “Our sponsorship coincides with the roll out of our Full Fibre broadband across Blackpool which offers the community the UK’s fastest, most reliable broadband at great TalkTalk value. “We can’t wait for Christmas By The Sea to kick off and hope everyone enjoys all the free family activities on offer.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added:

“Christmas By The Sea proved to be one of the most spectacular events of 2021 and attracted visitors from far and wide. Thanks to funding from both the TBID and TalkTalk, this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better. “Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will once again be free to access, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a magical and memorable Christmas.”

