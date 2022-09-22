Don’t miss our fairy tale Christmas panto!

There’s a spellbinding treat ahead with Hartlepool’s Christmas pantomime – and tickets are on sale now!

After the success of last year’s Christmas pantomime Cinderella and this year’s summer panto The Wizard of Oz, AJ Theatrical Productions are back at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre from Tuesday 13th to Saturday 24th December with Jack and the Beanstalk, giving a new twist to the classic fairy tale.

Join our hero Jack and his dotty mum Dame Tilly Trott as they are tricked into selling their beloved cow Daisy for a useless bag of beans.

Laugh along with Simple Simon, boo and hiss the evil Fleshcreep and cheer on Jack as he sets out to rescue his sweetheart Jill from the evil Giant’s castle in the clouds!

The show features Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent star comedy-impressionist Danny Posthill and audience favourites No. 1 UK hip-hop crew Ruff Diamond – not to mention the return of sensationally talented Anthony Turner as the evil Fleshcreep after his triumphant season as the Cowardly Lion over the summer.

With flying special effects, dazzling dance numbers and sensational scenes, this is one show that’s definitely not to be missed and it’s right here in Hartlepool!

There’s a combination of morning, afternoon and evening performances to choose from. Adult tickets start at just £18 and children’s tickets start at just £15.

Book before the end of September to get a 10% discount – use the code EARLY22.

The cast of Jack and The Beanstalk: Danny Posthill as Silly Billy, Aimee Cole as Fair-Re-Cycle, Gary Martin Davis as Dame Trott, Luke Adamson as Jack Trott and Charlotte Bradley as Jill

Jacqueline Turnbull, Producer at AJ Theatrical Productions, said: “After the success of The Wizard of Oz this summer, we are thrilled to return to the Town Hall Theatre this Christmas with the giant of a pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, starring local comedy legend Danny Posthill.

“This magical show is the perfect family entertainment for little and big kids alike. If you’ve seen one of our five shows in Hartlepool over the past few years you know this isn’t one to miss!”

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a family panto and we’ve got another cracking tale for you to look forward to.

“Join Jack on a journey of adventure to the world at the top of the beanstalk – with lots of laughs and fun along the way.

“Tickets are selling faster than magic beans, so don’t miss out – book now and snap up the early bird discount.”

For more details and to book visit either Hartlepool Art Gallery to book in person, visit www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com to book online or call 01429 890000.