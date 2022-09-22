Farmer guilty of breaking Bovine TB law





Our Trading Standards officers have prosecuted a Somerset farmer who moved cattle without first testing them for TB, a legal requirement which safeguards other herds from infection.

On Wednesday 8 September 2022 at Taunton Magistrates Court, Trevor Bolton, of Brookfield Farm, Shepton Mallet, Somerset was found guilty of three charges under the Animal Health Act 1981 and The Tuberculosis (England) Order 2014 and ordered to pay over £5,000.

The court heard that over a 10-month period Bolton moved 11 cattle, without them first undergoing a Pre-Movement Test. If cattle are being moved the owner must carry out a Pre-Movement Test no more than 60 days before the date of the movement.

The results of the test must then be read by an inspector as negative before the cattle are moved.

Our officers from the Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service began to investigate Bolton following information from the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

We found that cattle had been moved from his holding to other farms and a livestock market without testing.

In his defence, Bolton’s barrister stated he had been struggling with his paperwork and time because of caring for his wife whilst still running his business.

Bolton had been previously prosecuted for Tuberculosis offences in 2020 and had extensive advice from this service.

Bolton was fined a total of £4002 for the three offences which was reduced due to a guilty plea, ordered to pay full costs of £1,150, and a victim surcharge of £400 totalling £5552.