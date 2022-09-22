Mole Valley Life’s Lifesaving Service now Available to Spelthorne Residents – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Mole Valley District Council’s local expert, Technology Enabled Care (TEC) and Lifeline Alarm service provider, Mole Valley Life (MVL), has agreed to enter a shared partnership with Spelthorne Borough Council (SBC) to provide the Spelthorne Personal Alarm Network (SPAN) service. As part of the partnership agreement, MVL will now provide the installation, maintenance and monitoring of all TEC and Lifeline alarms for Spelthorne residents. The partnership was agreed on 1st July 2022, with all existing SPAN clients having been written to and seamlessly migrated to the care of MVL’s Leatherhead based Alarm Receiving Centre, during the course of the summer.

Councillor Caroline Salmon, Cabinet Member for Community Services at Mole Valley District Council said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that our much appreciated service to help our vulnerable residents is expanding, and that Mole Valley Life continue to lead the way in assisting the older to safely stay in their homes, both in our, and in nearby districts and boroughs. MVL already work in partnership with Reigate & Banstead Borough Council and Tandridge District Council to provide the TEC and Lifeline alarm service for their residents, making the addition of the SPAN service to MVL’s repertoire, a proven, natural extension. With over 35 years’ worth of TEC and Lifeline alarm service experience, the MVL team are perfectly placed to offer person-centred, expert advice on TEC and Lifeline alarm solutions to Spelthorne residents, as well as to provide critical support to residents and carers at the touch of a button, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through our Alarm Receiving Centre. Developing this partnership with Spelthorne Borough Council is a great boost for Mole Valley Life and the 50 strong team it employs in the centre of Leatherhead.”

Alongside MVL’s Surrey based Council partnerships, their Alarm Receiving Centre also provides the monitoring service for all alarm activations made by Crawley Borough Council and Horsham District Council’s Lifeline alarm users. In total, MVL monitor for 15,000 Lifeline alarm connections, with an average call response time of just 9 seconds, providing vital assistance and reassurance to clients and their carers in what can often be very difficult circumstances.

Councillor Maureen Attewell, Chair of Community Wellbeing and Housing at Spelthorne Borough Council, said: “People purchase TEC or a lifeline alarm for so many reasons, with beneficiaries ranging from young people living with illness or disability, to the older who are hoping to stay independent in their own home. MVL’s experienced team assist these individuals around the clock by responding to the lifeline alerts they receive; individuals may be in danger, have fallen over in their own home, or require the reassurance of someone else ‘listening’ as they open their front door. SBC’s new partnership with MVL will allow us to continue the excellent support that we have always offered our vulnerable residents to live safely at home for longer, providing them, their carers and their families with much needed peace of mind.”

For more information regarding MVL’s TEC and Lifeline alarm service, including installation and monitoring, please visit molevalleylife.co.uk/independent, call 01372 204500, email mvlife@molevalley.gov.uk or SMS text 07800 000385.

