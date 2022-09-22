New Carrow House open for business – key milestone reached in east Norwich development

Five floors of flexible office space in a prime city location are now available thanks to a project overseen by Norwich City Council as part of our Town Deal programme.

A major milestone in the repurposing of the Carrow House complex in east Norwich has been reached, with over 25,000 square feet of flexible, low-cost office space now ready to welcome in new tenants.

Carrow House is a combination of a Grade-II listed former home of the Colman family, including an ornate Victorian conservatory, and a post-World War II office building, known as New Carrow House, located adjacent to Carrow Abbey and set within attractive grounds – which has now been transformed into five floors of office space.

The city council bought the historic site from the county council for £2.25 million in 2021. Funding for the purchase and restoration of the buildings has come from the government’s Towns Fund initiative.

The refurbishment and repurposing of the whole Carrow House complex is a key part in the regeneration of east Norwich, which will be informed by the recently completed masterplan, also part of the Norwich Town Deal programme.

The restoration of old Carrow House is currently underway. This will provide additional office space, as well as the restoration of the conservatory, and is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

Councillor Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth and chair of the east Norwich partnership, said: “We’re delighted to have completed the first part of our restoration of Carrow House and be able to offer businesses low-cost, flexible office space set in beautiful grounds, near the river and station.

“These are exciting times for east Norwich with the recently completed Town Deal funded masterplan setting out a vision for the future regeneration of the area, which has the potential to be a new urban quarter for the city – offering around 3,600 new homes and 4,000 new jobs.”

Property company Roche will be managing and handling the let of the new office space. Businesses interested in moving in should contact Roche on 01603 619876 or www.rochesurveyors.co.uk