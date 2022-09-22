New equipment installed at popular play area

Children are able to enjoy newly installed play equipment at a play area in Exeter.

An attractive new wooden climbing frame and slide has been put in at the Bury Meadow Play Area.

The work was carried out by the City Council after the previous equipment had to be removed after timbers had started splitting and rotting.

The refurbishment is part of a rolling programme the Council is carrying out to maintain and refresh play area equipment in various locations across the city where it is needed.