New pop up shop tenant in Chichester ready to welcome customers: Chichester District Council

Mandy McKenna opened her shop last week, and is excited to be launching her new range of designer floral fabric and textiles; floral pottery; original artwork; prints; and greetings cards.

During her two-month spell, Mandy will also be hosting a lively timetable of live painting sessions, demonstrations and talks featuring other artists, which members of the public will be able to visit and enjoy.

Councillor Tony Dignum, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council said: “Our council’s Pop-up Shop scheme was developed by our Economic Development Team to help give small and start-up enterprises the opportunity to gain high street exposure by providing affordable temporary premises for them to rent for short periods.

“Since we launched it in 2019, the scheme has been really successful and has given a number of businesses the chance to sample a high street presence. I’m very pleased to see more tenants such as Mandy take up this excellent opportunity and I urge people to visit our `pop up shops` on a regular basis to see the variety of businesses that take up residence.”

Since being launched, the scheme has welcomed a range of businesses including a digital printing firm, an ice cream business, a baby clothing retailer, a computing company and a flooring business.

“I have been part of pop-up shop schemes in Arundel and Horsham and these have been really successful, so I am delighted to now be bringing my new designs to the people of Chichester,” says Mandy “My aim is to create a warm, welcoming and calm creative space where people can enjoy my designs as well as engage with my artistic process and learn more about how the works are created.

“I’ll be encouraging people to learn new skills and introducing them to new ideas and colours, encouraging people to think about how their homes and business spaces are important ways of reflecting their personality.

“I will also be using my time at the ‘pop up’ shop scheme’ to promote my involvement as an artist in community art projects and being an Artist in Residence at festivals and live events which raise money for charity. I’ll also be promoting Chichester as a creative city. Chichester is such a beautiful place and I’m very excited to be showcasing my work here over the coming weeks and getting to know new customers.”

Date of Release: 21 September 2022

Reference: 4159