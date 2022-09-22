Open Days at CAFRE – CAFRE

September 21, 2022

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is delighted to welcome visitors back on to campus for Open Days. The events will run from Tuesday 11th October – Saturday 15th October 2022.

The Open Days will take the form of pre-booked campus tours. The tours will be led by students and staff, and will provide you with an insight into life at CAFRE.

Come along and see around our specialist agri-food and land-based facilities at:

Loughry Campus – Tuesday 11th October

Greenmount Campus – Wednesday 12th October or Friday 14th October (depending on study interest)

Enniskillen Campus – Saturday 15th October

You must book to attend a visit to the campuses at Antrim, Cookstown or Enniskillen. To book to attend an Open Day please follow this link to our events page where further information is provided.