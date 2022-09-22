RES Invests In The Future With New Wind Turbine Apprentices

Seven apprentices have been selected from the Grimsby Institute to study on the first of its kind apprenticeship scheme, funded by RES.

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has launched its’ first dedicated apprenticeship programme in the UK&I. The education of the next generation of renewable energy leaders continues to be a priority for the business as it expands its Operations and Maintenance (O&M) business.

Seven wind turbine technician apprentices aged from 16 to 26 will be taught in a classroom environment and on-site by a team of lecturers with specialist backgrounds in engineering and renewables. At the end of the three-year programme the apprentices will secure the qualification of Level 3 – Maintenance Operation Engineer Technician, setting them up for a successful career in the booming renewables industry.

Due to an increasing demand for wind turbine technicians RES has invested in the new apprentices to support their continued growth. Supplying skilled technicians for O&M contracts is vital for minimising delays and costs, whilst also maximising generation for clients.

Simon Deacon, Operations and Maintenance Director at RES, said: “Grimsby lies at the epicentre of offshore wind industry and with a critical mass of wind farms in the area the Grimsby Institute has developed state-of-the-art training facilities and has excellent teaching staff with direct industry experience.”

“That makes it the ideal location for RES to invest in the workforce of tomorrow. I wish the apprentices the best of luck with their studies and welcome them to an industry with endless opportunities, now and in the future.”

Grimsby is also the home to one of RES’ offices which will provide the apprentices with invaluable access to some of the sectors’ most technical and experienced operations and maintenance specialists.