Residents urged to not miss out on sporting history!

Local residents are urged to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime sporting experience coming to Doncaster in a little less than a months’ time.

The Rugby League World Cup – taking place from 15th October to 19th November – will see three group stage matches taking place within our very city – at the Eco Power Stadium.

Those three matches will contribute to a national month-long event, which will see matches taking place across the country before accumulating in the Rugby League World Cup Final, hosted at the home of Manchester United Football Club, Old Trafford, on 19th November.

In total, 61 matches will be played across England between the 15th October and 19th November, starting with England V Samoa on Saturday 15th at St James Park, with the three group stage matches hosted by Doncaster taking place on 17th, 23rd and 31st October.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “In less than a month’s time, Doncaster will play its part in a once-in-a-lifetime sporting occasion taking place right across the country. Even if you are not a fan of the sport, I know how much our residents love being a part of local history and showcasing our city off to the rest of the country.

“Let’s all come together, welcome our sporting guests, be a part of sporting history and showcase Doncaster and along the way, we might even inspire a new generation of Rugby League fans. It’s fantastic when events like this come to our city and I cannot wait for it to get started!”

The three matches hosted in Doncaster are as follows:

Monday 17 October: France v Greece

Sunday 23 October: Samoa v Greece (the city will also be the host and base for the Samoa men’s national team)

Monday 31 October: Papua New Guinea v Wales

To grab your tickets today – or to learn more – visit the home of the Rugby League World Cup website – https://www.rlwc2021.com/tickets