Saying thank you with the Welly Walk

A grateful family are gearing up to take on the Welly Walk at Jimmy’s Farm to thank staff at Ipswich Hospital for the “amazing” care they provided to their baby son.

Camilla and Kate, together with chirpy 20-month-old Benjamin, will join scores of others on Sunday 25 September to explore a 5k loop of Jimmy’s Farm which isn’t usually open to the public.

They will be raising money for Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity’s Children’s Appeal, which is helping fund an extensive project to redevelop the unit into a modern, welcoming environment which is fit for the 21st century.

“Benjamin suffered deranged blood tests and seizures when he was very young, and ended up visiting the outpatient department three times a week for three months while tests were carried out,” said Camilla, who lives in Ipswich and is a clinical nurse specialist at the hospital. “Throughout that time, the care he received was amazing.

“The staff were so good to all three of us and as a result we’ve been able to watch as a very poorly baby has turned into a happy and healthy toddler.

“We wanted to raise some money as a way of saying thank you and the Welly Walk sounded perfect, as Benjamin will enjoy it and hopefully some of the nurses who looked after him will also be there. It will be really nice for us to be able to give something back.”

Work began on the multi-million pound project to redevelop the children’s department in April. Once complete in early 2024, the new-look unit will include more clinic rooms, a refurbished play area and garden, a sanctuary space for teenagers and additional ensuites and side rooms.

For more information about the Welly Walk or to sign up, click here: https://colchesteripswichcharity.org.uk/our-events/wellywalk/

