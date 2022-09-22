Stamford Hill Clockhouse sale to help bring building back into use

Businesses and organisations in Stamford Hill will be encouraged to come forward with new ideas for the Clockhouse building after the Council agreed plans to sell the former housing office.

The building at 149 Stamford Hill includes two floors of currently unused offices previously operated by the Council’s housing teams and with privately-owned homes above.

A proposal to sell the building was approved by the Council’s Cabinet on 11 September, which will allow businesses or other groups to come forward with new uses for a building in a pivotal location in the heart of Stamford Hill back, an area with significant demand for spaces for community and commercial uses.

Following the decision, the Council will begin marketing the sale of the building in the coming weeks. Organisations with strong links to Stamford Hill who can use the facility to benefit the town centre and local community will in particular be urged to come forward.

In the meantime, enquiries and expressions of interest can be sent to property@hackney.gov.uk

