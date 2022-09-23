Council social workers shortlisted in national awards

Two county council social workers have been shortlisted in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards which recognizes inspiring social work.

Lauren Main, a social worker in Children’s Services, has been selected as a finalist for the ‘Supporting Children in Education Award’. The award recognises social workers who have undertaken exceptional individual or strategic work to support children’s attendance at school during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lauren was nominated by the county council’s Virtual School for her inspirational support for the children and young people she works with, encouraging them to raise aspirations and achieve their full potential.

Jen Paddock, a senior social worker in Adult Services has been selected as a finalist in the ‘Adult Social Worker of the Year Award’ which recognises qualified social workers who have made a positive impact through their outstanding work with adults.

Jen was nominated by her team in recognition of her skills and personal attributes which help her achieve positive outcomes for the people she supports.

Lauren and Jen will find out if they have won at a special awards ceremony in London on Friday 4 November.

Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Social Work Awards, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year. As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession. Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. And, to all our finalists, congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council said: “I am delighted that two of our social workers have been shortlisted in the Social Worker of the Year awards.

“The awards recognise their incredible support for vulnerable children, and adults with care and support needs. Both Lauren and Jen have shown outstanding dedication and it is wonderful to see this recognised at a national level. I wish them both the very best of luck.”

For more information about the awards, visit www.socialworkawards.com