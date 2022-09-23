Croydon’s floral tributes to Her Majesty will help to grow her legacy – Newsroom

Floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II laid at sites across Croydon will be composted to feed the soil where trees were planted locally for The Queen’s Green Canopy project earlier this year.

Since Her Majesty’s death, mourners have laid flowers at locations across the borough, including the flagpole outside the Town Hall, Katharine Street; Coulsdon Memorial Ground in Marlpit Lane; Norwood Grove Recreation Ground, Crescent Way; St Edward King & Confessor C of E Church, New Addington and Wandle Park, Cornwall Road.

As the period of National Mourning has now ended, all sites closed on Wednesday morning, except the one outside the Town Hall which will remain open until 5pm tomorrow (Friday).

The flowers at all sites will be respectfully removed and composted, to feed the cherry trees planted at Croydon University Hospital as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Project. They were planted on 23 March 2022 to coincide with the National Moment of Reflection for the Covid-19 pandemic – making them an important local symbol of remembrance and hope.

Floral tributes, cards and messages at all the sites have been photographed for the council archives.

Plans have also been made regarding Croydon’s Book of Condolence. The Book, which was based at Braithwaite Hall, closed at 5pm on Tuesday 20 September following the end of National Mourning. Messages from libraries, care homes and schools will be added, and the book has been blessed by the Revd Canon Dr Andrew Bishop, Priest-in-Charge of Croydon Minster.

“During the National Mourning period people across our communities have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, signing our Book of Condolence, laying flowers and participating in local ceremonies of remembrance.

“Her Majesty touched so many of our residents’ lives, from older people at our extra care homes, who recall the early years of her reign, to pupils at our schools, who so recently participated in events for her Platinum Jubilee.

“I hope that their messages of condolence will be of some comfort to the Royal Family, who continue their private period of Royal Mourning. I’m glad also that our residents’ floral tributes will be preserved in a fitting way, by helping to grow her very special legacy, in the form of the Queen’s Green Canopy here in Croydon.”

Councillor Alisa Flemming, Civic Mayor of Croydon