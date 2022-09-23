Don’t lose your vote – residents in Hackney urged to check voter registration details

Hackney residents are being urged to check that their electoral registration details are up-to-date.

The Council has been contacting residents to ask them to confirm details, such as ensuring every resident who is eligible to vote can do so or removing any out-of-date information. This is called the ‘annual canvass’.

Households may receive an email, text or post, which includes details on how to respond. Residents are required to respond to the canvass form by law.

From today (Tuesday, 20 September) Council canvassers will be visiting households who have not responded or they will be contacting them by phone.

The information provided in the annual canvass will allow the Council to send individual registration forms to everyone in a household who is eligible to vote but is not registered – such as someone who has moved to the property, or is about to turn 18.

New electors should complete and return the individual registration form or register online at: gov.uk/register-to-vote

