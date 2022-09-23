English Tourism Week encourages support for sector as businesses reopen and start to rebuild

Date published: 21st May 2021

English Tourism Week is here with this year’s week dedicated to showing support for tourism businesses and destinations across the sector as they reopen and start to rebuild, including in North Norfolk, where the Council is looking forward to safely welcoming visitors back to our area over the summer.

Coordinated by VisitEngland and taking place from 22 to 31 May, English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its economic importance to local economies like North Norfolk and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more domestic breaks.

It comes as the tourism agency’s latest forecasts show that domestic tourism spending is estimated this year of £51.4 billion, just over half of the £91.6 billion in 2019.

Last year alone saw about two-thirds of the value wiped off the domestic tourism industry, a £58 billion loss to the economy.

Cllr. Richard Kershaw, NNDC portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth said:

“Here in North Norfolk, we’re excitedly looking forward to what we’re hoping is going to be a busy summer season. We have a large tourist economy in the district and businesses have endured a lot over the past year.

“Businesses are opening up again after a difficult time with many taking lots of bookings across the summer period. The Council is ready to support those businesses and we’re pleased to have supported them with over £120m pounds in grant payments over the various closures.

“We have seen new and innovative ideas pop up across the district, such as the North Norfolk Open Studios, and we look forward generally to North Norfolk welcoming tourists and visitors back to our district safely this summer.”

Kayla Dunne of Visit North Norfolk (VNN) said:

“We are expecting a busy summer season as staycation demand is high, which is of course welcomed by businesses; many are already booked up for the summer.

“With that, we know there are popular areas visitors like to stay and so our marketing campaign will be highlighting less busy areas as well as the different experiences and activities visitors can do while they are here such as eating out and spending the day at attractions. In the coming months we will be focussing on building demand for autumn and winter breaks with the aim of extending the visitor season.”

In the lead-up to English Tourism Week and throughout VisitEngland is encouraging people to share photos and social media posts to show support for the sector using #EnglishTourismWeek21. VisitEngland has also produced toolkits and a series of posters for tourism businesses and destinations to download and get involved in the week, promoting their local products and services, attractions and experiences.

More than 27,000 businesses across England have signed up to VisitEngland’s ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard and consumer mark, reassuring customers, staff and local residents that the correct procedures and processes are in place to welcome them back safely.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses, employing more than 2.6 million people and usually generating more than £106 billion a year for the English economy.