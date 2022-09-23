Imperial celebrates success of minority ethnic staff in leadership programme | Imperial News













Staff members have graduated from Imperial’s flagship development programme for minority ethnic communities.

Called Imperial Positive About Cultural Talent (IMPACT), the course supports staff from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds to develop their career by building new and existing skills and talents.

This year, 16 staff members participated in the talent development programme. Now in its eighth year, IMPACT took place remotely over four months. Delegates took part in a series of training courses, workshops and mentoring. The programme aims to increase confidence and raise career aspirations.

This year’s course graduation concluded with delegates presenting on a group project they’d created through the programme. Ideas included initiatives to support the health and wellbeing of staff, improving staff diversity, and creating a supportive environment for minority ethnic students.

Celebrating this year’s cohort, Professor Stephen Curry, Assistant Provost for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, said: “I am always impressed by the energy, commitment and creativity that participants bring to the IMPACT programme and this year’s cohort are no exception.

“They have stimulated and challenged us to be a better university, and for that I am very grateful to them and to the managers who supported them through the programme.”

Below we hear from two of this year’s participants.

Claudia Cox, Learning Technologist, Faculty of Natural Sciences

I fell into learning technology but felt that I could do with more support exploring how to progress my career. As IMPACT was focused on development, it seemed a logical next step for me to join the programme and see what it could offer me.

Since starting it earlier this year, IMPACT has exceeded my expectations and surprised me. I’ve found it very insightful and there’s been lots of opportunity for introspection. The group of people on the programme have been really encouraging and the discussions we had on topics such as imposter syndrome have been very useful to me.

Being on IMPACT has given me the confidence to have bold and courageous conversations within the workplace and to be a self-advocate.

Eno Umoh, Scientific Coordinator, School of Public Health

For me, joining IMPACT was a chance to build my confidence professionally, and hear the experiences of others and their suggestions. I had expectations that I would gain new skills, meet new people and overall, I’ve had a really positive experience. I found the session on having honest and courageous conversations the most beneficial as it gave me an insight on how I converse with other people and how I relate to other people.

For anyone interested in IMPACT, I would encourage you to apply, even if you’re worried or anxious. You gain so much out of the course regardless of your previous experiences.