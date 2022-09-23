New Blackpool Coastal Housing partnership announced



Posted on Wednesday 16th December 2020

A 3-year partnership has been launched between Blackpool Coastal Housing and the Communication Workers Union Humanitarian Aid, which will benefit residents living within emergency housing.

Blackpool Coastal Housing has managed its homeless housing provision for the past 13 years. During that time, the organisation has helped over 800 families and 3000 children, providing emergency housing within a safe and calm setting whilst supporting residents to transform their lives and move on to suitable permanent accommodation.

The majority of residents arrive with no possessions and are in vital need of even the barest essentials, including food, clothing, baby products, toiletries, towels and school equipment. The new partnership agreement with the Communication Workers Union Humanitarian Aid (CWUHA) will ensure these essential items and more is provided to residents, in a move which aims to build the stable foundation that people need to be able to provide for their families.

Heather O’Hanlon, Emergency Housing Team Leader, said:

“The kindness this support offers ensures these children begin their new life in a decent, respectful and humane way. Every life is a story –thank you to CWUHA for making our children’s stories one where difficult experiences come with the knowledge this world is a kind place with good kind people.”

John Donnellon, Chief Executive of Blackpool Coastal Housing, said:

“BCH is tremendously grateful to the Communication Workers Union Humanitarian Aid Charity for their generous offer to provide grant funding to some of our most vulnerable tenants in supported and emergency accommodation. Our clients are often at their lowest point in their lives and need stable accommodation but also practical support in all sorts of ways. “This funding and help in kind will support many people as they stabilise their lives and look forward to a brighter future. We hope Blackpool will benefit from this partnership for many years to come.”

As part of the partnership, CWUHA has also donated 10 laptops for use within the emergency housing accommodation to assist school-aged children with their studies.

Paul Newsham, Trustee for CWUHA and project leader for the partnership, said:

“You could not but be impressed by the dedication and compassion of the staff who support these vulnerable individuals, so it was an easy decision for the trustees to agree to Carl’s recommendation to enter into a 3 year partnership with BCH”.



Posted on Wednesday 16th December 2020