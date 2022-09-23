Unpaid carers given free access to leisure centres

“We are concerned that with the financial impact of the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis, thousands of unpaid carers are needing to prioritise what they spend their budgets on. And as a result, they’re putting their own health and wellbeing on the back burner.

“That’s a problem. We know that regular exercise and opportunities away from their caring roles are vital to people’s physical and mental health. And that in turn impacts on their ability to continue their caring role.”