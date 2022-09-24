A592 closures to affect waste collections near Ullswater in coming months

Local residents are being reminded that road closures on the A592 near Ullswater are scheduled to take place at various locations in the area, between Tuesday 20 September and Friday 23 December 2022.

Eden District Council’s general waste and recycling contractors will endeavour to undertake collections on the normal scheduled days. However, these collections will often take place earlier in the day to avoid day-time road closures on planned routes.

As a result, some waste and recycling may be collected earlier than usual in areas near Ullswater. The Council is therefore asking communities near Ullswater to place their bins and bags out for collection no later than 5.30am on the scheduled collection day.

A spokesperson for Eden District Council said, “Our main message is that collections will still take place on the normal day, but that the contractors will be setting out much earlier than normal.

“As a result we’re asking everyone to have waste and recycling out for 5.30am wherever they are, to make sure it is not missed.”

All residents affected by the roadworks should have already received a letter from the contractors working on the road to notify them of the works. Eden District Council has also been consulting with parish councils in the affected areas, to help minimise disruption for residents.

Any residents who miss a collection can report it through the Council’s website or through their My Account page. For more information visit: www.eden.gov.uk/report.