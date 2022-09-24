Children in care’s artwork to be displayed

CHILDREN in care who entered an art competition earlier this year are getting ready to see professional recreations of their work.

The Stand By Me art competition, organised by Liverpool City Council’s Fostering Service, asked children and young people to create artworks showing the people in their lives who stand by them. Now local artist Ali Harwood has transformed these original works into two large canvases.

The young artists along with their foster carers and other guests will be attending Liverpool Parish Church on Wednesday 28 September, where they will see their original works displayed alongside the professional recreations.

The artworks will be displayed in Our Lady and St Nicholas until 5 October and will then tour other venues in the city.

Whilst three winning artworks were selected in June by Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, with their creators being rewarded with vouchers, elements of all the entries received in the competition have been incorporated into the canvases.

The event is not only a chance to celebrate the children’s achievements but is also an opportunity for people to find out how to transform children’s lives by becoming foster carers.

Members of the public are welcome to come along to St Nicks to hear a panel discussion about fostering and speak to members of Liverpool’s Fostering Service to find out more about coming a carer. Businesses and other organisations and groups can also come along to find out more about how to become fostering friendly.

Members of the public and businesses wishing to attend should register in advance on the Fostering Liverpool website.

Cllr Frazer Lake, Cabinet Member for Children’s Social Care, said: “The artwork we received in the Stand By Me competition reflects how valuable relationships are to our children and young people who are in care – not least the bond they form with a foster carer.

“It will be a real honour to see their artwork and the young artists should feel very proud of what they have created.

“The role of foster carer is a very special one and has the power to transform children’s lives. If you are interested in hearing more about fostering, please come along on 28 September to meet the team and to hear from our panel of experts.”

Artist Ali Harwood said: “Children and young people created mountains of fantastic art for the Stand By Me project. Their drawings and paintings show the people who help them to flourish in their lives – from their foster parents to their teachers, from their siblings to other children around them.

“As an artist, it has been a real pleasure to bring their colourful and inspiring images together across two canvases and I’m looking forward to the final artwork being shared with the people of this welcoming city. I hope more adults from a wide variety of backgrounds will feel they can foster with Liverpool after seeing what a positive difference they can make to a young person’s future and the vibrancy and adventure each looked-after child can bring to theirs.”