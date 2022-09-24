Community relay highlights epic journey of the Atlantic Salmon in the Exe

People can take part in a community relay this weekend to highlight the epic journey of the Atlantic Salmon and explore what it can teach us about our city, the health of our river and climate change.

Salmon Run is a community celebration of this remarkable but endangered species, its journey and its ecological and cultural significance for our city and river.

On Sunday 25 September a relay of runners will head 50 miles upriver from Exmouth to Exmoor, running through Exeter to the wooded valleys of Exmoor, connecting to the story of Atlantic Salmon in our river and estuary.

The runners will pass a symbolic hand-crafted salmon icon from hand to hand as they follow its journey from sea to spawning grounds right through the city.

Runners will swell in numbers in Exeter’s Riverside Valley Park, with two shorter legs of the relay of 3km and 1.5km open to people of all ages and abilities.

There are two sections for short distance runners in the Valley Park (3km and 1.5km). People can also run from Salmon Pool (Leg 2) to Exwick (Leg 3).

People are welcome to come along and support runners anywhere along the route or find out more about salmon on the Exe at pop-up info points in Exeter.

Salmon guides will be on hand to share information and stories about these remarkable and seriously at-risk creatures. The salmon’s story will be animated using a blend of art, design, science and performance – and running.

It is a pilot project of the Creative Arc, a unique collaboration between the University of Exeter, Exeter City Council and The Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery (RAMM) to explore how the museum and its collections can help shape a better city.

Salmon Run has been created by Tidelines, a community-led organisation engaging people through arts, science and citizen-led research, and partnered by Wild Running, which specialises in organising runs in unusual places.

The run starts in Exmouth at 8.30am, passing through Exeter between 10am and midday.

To register for Salmon Run as a runner or event volunteer, and more information about the day visit: https://www.wildrunning.co.uk/event/salmon-run/