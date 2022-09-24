Cornwall Council responds to government’s Growth Plan

Cornwall Council has welcomed the Chancellor’s new Plan for Growth and looks forward to discussions with government on how Cornwall could benefit from becoming one of its new Investment Zones.

We will be considering which sites present the best case for Cornwall to be an Investment Zone as part of our next steps. However, we are in the early stages of that conversation with government and will be developing our plans further when details of the process are set out.

Councillor Linda Taylor, leader or Cornwall Council, said: “This is a real show of faith in Cornwall and welcome news for our residents and our business community.

“The Investment Zones will help to increase growth, create better jobs and increased opportunities for new and existing businesses.

“Clearly the process is in its early stages, but I look forward to discussions with government about how we can further unlock Cornwall’s potential.”

Published on September 23, 2022