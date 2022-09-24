Council street enforcement officers send warning to fly-tippers – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council officers have been issuing fixed penalty notices to people who have been illegally dumping rubbish.

Since the beginning of April, the street enforcement team has served 24 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping offences. All of which have been paid.

A further 36 fixed penalty notices have been served for smaller items of lower level environmental offences – which effectively amount to littering.

Failure to pay fixed penalty will lead to prosecutions.

When the street enforcement team follow up a report of fly-tipping they will always gather evidence from the items dumped. This could include addresses or receipts.

Officers recently investigated a case in Humber Avenue where the people involved confirmed it was a mistake to leave the cardboard boxes by the bin and do accept it was their responsibility to ensure they disposed of their waste correctly and agreed to pay a fixed penalty notice.

Cllr Naeem Akhtar, Chair of the Council’s Scrutiny Co-ordination Cttee, and St Michael’s Ward Councillor, said:

“I’m really pleased that the work of enforcement officers is leading to fixed penalty fines like this one in Humber Avenue.

“Local residents in the St Michael’s ward are frustrated at the impact of fly-tipping, it is important that they can see our investigations are paying off.

“We need to educate, and where necessary, penalise those people who disregard the law. I’d encourage the public to report any incidents of fly-tipping anonymously when they witness it.”

Cllr Abdul Khan, Cabinet Member for Policing and Equalities at the Council, said:

“Fly-tipping creates an eyesore for the people who live in areas affected, that’s why we also encourage local people to report fly-tipping and to provide any evidence they can pass on.

“We’ll be delivering information cards to addresses in addresses where we have visited which give people advice about reporting problems.

“We are successfully penalising people, but we need to keep on top of the problem, we can’t be complacent.”

Other examples of where fines have been issued include:

Upper Stoke

Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers noted a large pile of fly-tipping on the corner of Clements Street/Villiers Street, evidence was found at the site relating to several properties in the immediate vicinity. Following an investigation an Environmental Case Officer from the council served three fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping on three people who were found to be partly responsible. These have all been paid.

Sewall Highway, Upper Stoke

Following a complaint from a member of the public regarding some fly-tipping next to a street litter bin, an environmental case officer from the council carried out an investigation, the person responsible was located and they were issued with a fixed penalty for fly-tipping. This has subsequently been paid.

Crabmill Lane, Foleshill

Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers discovered waste dumped on the road including tree cuttings and bags of domestic waste. Evidence was obtained linking the waste to a resident in a nearby street. After investigation an Environmental Case Officer then served a fixed penalty for fly-tipping on the resident, this has subsequently been paid.

Chelmarsh, Radford Ward

Fly-tipping was reported by a member of the public on a private access road. Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers visited the scene of the fly-tipping and obtained evidence relating to a local resident. Following an investigation the person responsible for fly-tipping the waste was issued with a fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping. This fine has since been paid.

Fly-tipping often occurs in more low-income areas where there is a higher population concentration and more short-term lettings.

The Council encourages anyone spotting fly-tipping happening in their areas to get in touch.

Anyone can report fly-tipping incidents anonymously online or by calling 08085 834333.

Help on disposing of all unwanted items including bulky waste can be found on the website. The Council works in partnership with Emmaus Coventry and Warwickshire and for a small charge, can collect bulky household waste.

Alternatively, you can get rid of these items yourself by taking them to the Household Recycling and Disposal Centre (the tip).