Introduction of new parking charges in Norwich

Following a five-year price freeze, Norwich City Council is rolling out new car park charges in all council-owned car parks in October.

The new charges will apply to the city council multi-storey (St Andrews, St Giles and Rose Lane) and pay and display surface car parks.

The tariffs will provide a more consistent approach to parking charges and generate essential income for the council to maintain and invest in its car parks and help to protect vital services for residents. Prices remain competitive with city centre privately owned car parks and other council car parks in comparable cities.

The move to increase prices has the backing of those who responded to the council’s 2022-23 budget consultation in which they gave their support to the council to prioritise increasing fees and charges to protect services.

Councillor Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said:

“We have resisted price increases for many years and kept them low as visitors returned to the city after the pandemic, but the council is now facing significant financial challenges which means vital services will be heavily impacted if we don’t make these kinds of changes.

“These are really difficult decisions that we must consider, and we certainly don’t make them lightly.

“The income will allow future improvements to parking provision across the city, for which the council receives no other income, and delivery of other vital council services that our residents rely on us to provide.

“The changes also support the wider transport policies which includes encouraging residents to seek other, more sustainable, travel modes.”

Blue badge discounts will remain the same at both multi-storey and pay and display car parks. For those who use city council car parks regularly, cost-effective three, six and 12-monthly season tickets are still available to purchase.

One of the council’s corporate priorities is to work with partners to increase sustainable transport and improve air quality. If people are looking to leave the car at home to save money, there are other great options for accessing the city such as Norwich Park and Ride or Beryl bikes and scooters.

The new tariffs are estimated to generate an additional £600,000 a year for council services.

The new pricing structure, FAQs and the legal Notice of Variation can be found on the parking webpage.

Additional city travel information

Beryl Bikes – if you live in the Greater Norwich area then why not try using a Beryl bike, ebike or scooter? With 95 bays now installed across the area, including the recently launched bays in Wymondham. 113,793 people are a five minutes-walk from a bay. Download the app and find your nearest bay today at https://beryl.cc/scheme/norwich.

Park and Ride – If you’re coming from further away, then why not try the Norwich Park and Ride. With four convenient sites around the outskirts of the city and buses running every 20 minutes from Norwich Airport, Harford, Sprowston and Thickthorn you can leave the car and sit back and enjoy the ride into the centre of Norwich. Find out more by visiting https://www.konectbus.co.uk/norwich-park-ride