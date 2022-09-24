Launch of new Dementia Care Plan

Over 3000 patients living with dementia are admitted to the Newcastle Hospitals every year – to all our adult wards and departments, and many more receive care from our community services.

Our Dementia Care Plan for 2022 – 2026 outlines how we will provide the best possible care for patients with dementia, their families and carers, in all wards, teams and departments, over the next five years.

Our three key priorities are:

to get to know every patient with dementia as a person and tailor the care we provide accordingly,

to work in partnership with family/carers,

to provide high quality staff education/training on dementia care.

Together with a number of other priorities, we have developed performance targets and agreed on our key commitments, all of which were informed by the views and experience of our internal and external stakeholders, including over 50 carers of people with dementia in Newcastle.

For the first time the plan has an associated audit tool which will be used by wards and teams across the Trust to audit their practice against the standards set out in the plan.

Dementia Care Plan 2022 – 2026

Read our full Dementia Care Plan and associated audit tool here:

Newcastle Hospitals Dementia Care Plan 2022- 2026