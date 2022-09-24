New toilet block in Fakenham to open in March 2023

Date published: 23rd September 2022

North Norfolk District Council are continuing to deliver high-quality, inclusive and accessible public facilities across the district.

The new toilets in Queens Road Car Park, Fakenham, are both water and energy efficient, with male and female facilities, a gender-neutral room, a family room and accessible toilets with Changing Places facilities inside.

This toilet block is a brand-new building as opposed to refurbishing the existing facilities with new foundations, electricity and water supplies required.

When demolition and site works commenced in March, unrecorded cables belonging to UK Power Networks were discovered; it has taken until very recently for UK Power Networks to relocate the cable which is not connected with the Public Convenience.

Works on site have been suspended while UK Power Networks undertake the work.

Site works are now set to recommence on Monday, 26 September and the toilet block will now be open in March 2023.

Cllr. Eric Seward, portfolio holder for Finance and Assets, said:

“The District Council is determined to improve public toilet facilities in Fakenham, and it was expected that work on the new toilets would now be completed. However, due to circumstances beyond the control of the Council and its contractors, work has been seriously delayed. Thankfully, it can now start and it is planned for the new toilets to be opened in March next year”.

Alternative public conveniences in the town will remain open throughout the works to provide these new facilities.

The Council regards the provision of good quality public conveniences as a key service, underpinning the district’s tourism offering as well as town centre economies.

Many residents and visitors with accessibility requirements plan their trips around the availability of accessible facilities like the Changing Places rooms.

