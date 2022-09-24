RUPINDER ANNOUNCED AS INSPIRATIONAL LEADER

An inspirational Sandwell College arts leader has been recognised for the outstanding impact she has made in the region.

Acting Curriculum Leader for Visual Arts Rupinder Sandhu has been announced West Midlands Inspirational Female Leader 2022 at The Women’s Awards. She has also been awarded West Midlands Outstanding BAME Female Leader of the Year 2022.

Rupinder says: “I can’t even put into words how grateful I am to receive these prestigious awards. This for me is recognition of what hard work, dedication and perseverance can lead to. Teaching and supporting students from all walks of life is my passion, I will continue to help them to see their potential and achieve their goals.”

The West Midlands Women’s Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of women to raise awareness, recognise and honour the hard work and valuable contribution women of all cultures, communities, races, and beliefs, in all sectors make across Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, and West Midlands.