The history of Norland uniform

In the 1928 prospectus, the uniform was given as a brown hat and cloak, blue dress, holland cotton dress for summer or morning wear, white apron, white cambric tie, white starched collar, brown bow, and belt. Optional uniform included a brown mackintosh, storm cap and jersey, and a Panama hat with the initials NI on the band. In the early 1930s, under the leadership of Principal Miss Winterbotham, the starchy white collars and cuffs were replaced with softer material and the stiff white belt was abolished.

In a 1935 pre-arrival letter to a probationer, Miss Winterbotham provided a brown swatch of coat material to assist with the purchase of matching brown shoes and winter stockings, which could only be obtained from and mended by Garrould’s. Light brown stockings were deemed more appropriate for the summer. Matching brown cardigans could be purchased from the workrooms. Natural shantung or tussore silk underskirts were recommended for wearing under the holland dress. In 1938, a new uniform option of skirt, silk blouse and coat was introduced for nurses with at least three years of employment experience after qualification.