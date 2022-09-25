First family moves in to Council’s newly renovated temporary accommodation

Date published: 21st May 2021

The first family in need of housing has moved into North Norfolk District Council’s newly renovated temporary accommodation facilities just outside of Fakenham.

The accommodation was one of two properties acquired by the Council in June 2018 through a Compulsory Purchase Order; the property had been left as a bricks-and-mortar shell since the 1980s and had been left unfinished in vital need of completion before use.

NNDC acquired the property for the purpose of offering shelter to families that are homeless, or facing homelessness, allowing them to maintain quality of life and dignity, while still meeting day-to-day requirements.

The 2 bedroom property has been transformed into an energy efficient house; the renovations were completed on 17 May and have already begun to make a real difference for a family in need.







The family said:

“we cannot believe that we have been offered temporary accommodation of this standard and space, we can now maintain a good standard of living and not all of us – a family of 5 – having to move into 1 room in bed and breakfast”

Leader of the Council, Cllr. Sarah Bütikofer praised the works, saying:

“I am delighted that this part of our new housing initiative has now been delivered. There can be no more important time that a Council steps up to support its residents than when they are in crisis. Keeping our families in a ‘home’ in their local communities rather than in bed and breakfast accommodation out of area, means they can keep living their lives whilst finding solutions to the challenges they are facing.

It sounds like a cliché but this truly is why I became a Councillor to help our residents and results like this are so rewarding. We will keep building on these initiatives to deliver the best outcomes for our residents.”

Project Support Officer, Adam Laville, who led on the works said:

“When we took over the property it was in a state of dereliction, with nothing whatsoever inside apart from the staircase and timber floor joists. This property took significant renovation works and we’ve given extra considerations to the security of the building, making sure it is both energy efficient and also suitable for families with children. Over the space of four months, we’ve been able to turn this abandoned property into a liveable space that we hope will make a significant difference to someone’s quality of life for years to come. ”

Before and after of the kitchen area

In the last year, over 800 households have approached the Council for help as they were facing homelessness.

The Council provides temporary accommodation to homeless households while it can assess their needs ahead of securing a permanent living arrangement. This property brings the stock of temporary accommodation homes the Council can offer to homeless households up to 7, with plans to grow that number.

With high demand for temporary accommodation and rising numbers in households approaching the Council to be assisted with shelter, alternatives must be sourced that may be inappropriate for households – especially families with children.

If you are facing homelessness, you can find out options available to you on our website.