For Liverpool, Eurovision Means More.

A letter of support from every corner of our city region and beyond has now been sent to Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport by Mayor Joanne Anderson.

I write to you personally on behalf of Liverpool – of each sector, faith, and corner of our society.

Liverpool is an extraordinary place.

Perfectly positioned in the centre of the UK but with the feel of a European city. We have a fiercely proud local community but have a global outlook and attitude.

It is impossible to come here and not feel the energy which runs through our streets.

Football, Music, and our city welcome are the things which have made Liverpool a global brand. But in the last fifteen years it is culture and major events which have been at the heart of the city’s renaissance.

There is no other city in the UK that puts on a show like Liverpool and there is no better crowd in the world.

Our commitment to social justice has galvanised our local communities and in these uncertain times for so many, it is our compassion for people across the world, and Ukraine in particular, which has made me so proud to be the Mayor of this city.

The chance to host Eurovision in 2023 is an incredible opportunity for Liverpool.

Our bid showcases our facilities, connectivity, delivery team, passion, and creativity – the

ingredients already in place for the most ambitious, exciting, and sustainable Eurovision ever.

We have existing relationships with Ukraine and feel an affinity and a desire to showcase the best of modern Ukrainian culture to the world at a time when circumstances mean that isn’t possible for them to do themselves.

But for us, Eurovision means even more than that.

Almost half of Liverpool’s economy relies upon the visitor economy and hospitality industry. Having just turned the corner after the devastation of Covid, the cost-of-living crisis is going to create a long and cold winter for those businesses and for tens of thousands of jobs and families.

Eurovision offers a light at the end of the tunnel – a mega event which will not only give that sector a short-term benefit but also kickstart a new era for the city as an international destination.

The support we have already had from the private sector towards our bid is testament to how

important this is and we have been overwhelmed by the offers of help and support which have

flooded in. Below is just a snapshot of some of the business leaders, faith leaders and voluntary

sector wanting to show their support for our chance to host the world’s greatest song contest, in the greatest city on earth.

We know the responsibility that comes with hosting Eurovision 2023. We are ready to embrace that fully.

But you must understand how important this opportunity could be for Liverpool – an event to bring the global community together in one place and to help define us for the next decade.

For Liverpool, Eurovision Means More.

Yours Sincerely,

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

Co-signed by: Mr Gennadiy Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa, Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Councillor Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Theresa Grant, Chief Executive, Liverpool City Council, Mr Oleg Bryndak, Acting Deputy Mayor of Odesa & Manager of Executive Committee of Odesa City Council, Katherine Fairclough, Chief Executive, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Claire McColgan CBE, Director of Culture, Liverpool City Council, Stephen Young, Chief Executive, Halton Borough Council, Councillor Mike Wharton, Leader, Halton Borough Council, Kath O’Dwyer, Chief Executive, St Helens Borough Council, Mike Harden, Chief Executive, Knowsley Borough Council, Councillor Graham Morgan, Leader, Knowsley Borough Council, Dwayne Johnson, Chief Executive, Sefton Borough Council, Paul Satoor, Chief Executive, Wirral Borough Council, Janette Williamson, Leader, Wirral Borough Council, Tom Williams, Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, Reverend David L Scott, Faith Leader, Buddhist Community, Priyanka Mohta, Faith Leader, Hindu Community, Jyoti Vithlani, Hindu Centre Liverpool, Dr Crispin Pailing, Rector, Liverpool Parish Church, Taras Khomych, Association of Ukrainians, Fiona Lu, Chief Executive, Chinese Wellbeing, Rabbi Warren Elf MBE, Liverpool Reform Synagogue, Chris Brown, Director, Marketing Liverpool, Laura Pye, Chair, Liverpool City Region, Visitor Economy Board, Bill Addy, Chief Executive, Liverpool BID Company, Chair Liverpool Visitor Economy Network, Paul Askew, Co-Chair, Liverpool Hospitality Association, Chef Patron Art School Restaurant Faye Dyer, Chief Executive, ACC Liverpool Group, Billy Hogan, Chief Executive, Liverpool Football Club, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Executive, Everton Football Club, Alison Clegg, Director Asset Management, Grosvenor, Rob Deacon, Senior Asset Manager, Grosvenor, Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director, Liverpool One, Jan Ledwood, Place Director, CCG, NHS, Stephen Cowperthwaite, Chair, Liverpool Place Partnership, Marcus Maghee, Chair, Liverpool Hospitality Association, John Irving, Chief Executive, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Char Bins, Festival Director, Homotopia, Andy Herring, Chief Executive, PRIDE, Gillian Miller, Chief Executive, Royal Court Trust, Nicola Triscott, Chief Executive, FACT, Sam Lackey, Director, Liverpool Biennial, Helen Legg, Director, Tate Liverpool, Mary Cloake, CEO, The Bluecoat, Mark da Vanzo, Chief Executive, Everyman & Playhouse, Maggie O’Carroll, Chief Executive, The Women’s Organisation, Simone Roache, Chief Executive, Northern Power Women, Paul Cherpeau, Chief Executive, Liverpool & Sefton Chambers of Commerce, Lesley Martin-Wright, Chief Executive, Knowsley Chamber of Commerce, Kristian Khan, Chief Executive, Liverpool Community Advice, Phil Garrigan, Chief Fire Officer, Merseyfire, Rabbi Avinoan Czitron, Jewish Community, Heather Brent, Chief Executive, Citizens Advice Liverpool, Fiona Smith, Chief Executive, Crisis Skyline Merseyside, Martin Ball, Chief Executive, Valley Community Theatre, James Sloan, Chief Executive, Imagine If Trust, Janet Coe, Director Merseyside Law Centre, Alfie-Jean Levene, Missions Director, Liverpool Lighthouse.