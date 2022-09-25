In the news: 9-22 September 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past two weeks.

As Vladimir Putin announced extra Russian military reservists will be sent to Ukraine continues, Senior Lecturer in American Politics David Waller spoke with BBC Radio Northampton’s Tim Wheeler about what course the conflict could take. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 14 min).

For Car Free Day 2022, Dr Declan Ryan spoke with BBC Radio Northampton about why he bikes around town. Listen again here (starts 2hr and 50mins).

Kardi Somerfield, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, spoke with BBC Radio Northampton about paying her respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II whilst leading a study trip in New York and how the event was being reported in the US. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 29mins).

What are the immediate political priorities now we have a new monarch? Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside spoke with BBC Radio Leicester about this and what King Charles III’s reign could be like. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 15mins).

Kate also spoke with BBC Radio Northampton’s Tim Wheeler following reports that MPs had apparently ‘jumped the queue’ to see The Queen lying-in-state and how UON student journalists had been out talking with the people of Northampton about their memories of Her Majesty. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs 8mins).

The University’s Chaplain, Stuart Mousir-Harrison, spoke with BBC Radio Northampton’s Martin Heath about the support our Multi-Faith Centre provided after the announcement of the Queen’s passing. Listen again here (starts at 2hrs 45 mins).

The Fresh Produce Journal mentions the FRESHPACT project between University of Northampton, Waitrose and Blue Skies looking at more environmentally sustainable practices in the food industry.

News anyway reports that Physiotherapy student Elliot Deeks is Northampton’s Ambassador for the testicular cancer charity Odd Balls Foundation. They also feature the story of Biomedical Science graduate Kamil Choudhury who has just been enrolled on the coveted, national Science Training Programme with Health Education England, and the announcement of seven new Professor at UON.