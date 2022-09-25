Inspection of Barnsley services’ response to supporting children and young people who might be at risk of harm

In May 2022, an inspection reviewed how services across Barnsley work together to identify the risk of harm in children and young people.

It also looked at how we work with them and their parents and carers so they get the right support at the right time.

The inspection was carried out by Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The inspection team visited organisations to see how they work together as part of the Barnsley Safeguarding Children Partnership.

The report refers to ‘front door’ services. These are services that someone might contact when they need support, for example, a school, the police, a health or social care service or a community group.

You can read more about the inspection on Ofsted’s website. Cabinet members have noted a report on this at their meeting today, Wednesday 21 September.

Message from joint leaders of the Barnsley Safeguarding Children Partnership

Carly Speechley, Executive Director of Children’s Services at Barnsley Council

Jayne Sivakumar, Chief Nurse, NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board in Barnsley

Emma Wheatcroft, Operations Superintendent for Barnsley District

We want our children and young people to feel safe and have opportunities to live fulfilling lives. This is our priority.

The inspection highlighted the many strengths we have made as a new Barnsley Safeguarding Children Partnership over the last two years.

The inspection highlighted that most children in Barnsley receive the right support at the right time to identify risks and meet their needs across the services that might have the initial contact with them.

We have good foundations to build on. We respond to concerns quickly, and we make sure that children, young people and their families get the support and protection they need. Our assessments are done quickly and involve the statutory, community and voluntary services focused on meeting people’s needs.

The inspectors said that the Barnsley Safeguarding Children Partnership demonstrates ambition and commitment to improving outcomes for children and their families.

We’re proactive in responding to local and national issues concerning identifying the risk of harm in children and young people. Our training and support for employees working across various organisations is highly valued. The inspectors found that our school leaders reported increased confidence and competence in leading early help plans for children and families.

We know that there is more to do. The inspection report noted our ambitious plans and highlighted recommendations for us to focus on. We’re committed to building on our strengths and the progress that we’ve made to provide high-quality, consistent support to children, young people, their parents and carers across Barnsley.

We’ll set out our plans and our joint commitment in a written statement of action. We’ll use the findings of this report to help us do that. The statement will be clear about what actions will happen, by when and how they benefit children and young people and their families in Barnsley. We will submit this to the inspection team in October 2022.