Point Blank LA Miracle Mile Campus Neighborhood Guide

LA is a city filled with an innumerable amount of great food, bars, coffee shops, hang-out spots, museums and more. Specifically, the Mid-Wilshire/La Brea area is filled with historical landmarks such as The El Rey Theatre, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, La Brea Tar Pits, and The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There’s a plethora of options of places to go and hang out, right near our new campus.

Situated in the Miracle Mile neighborhood, our new Point Blank Los Angeles site is a hub for thriving, talented music enthusiasts. The area is best known for its restaurants and rich Los Angeleno culture and is surrounded by a variety of places you’ll want to try.

Restaurants and Fast Food

As a student, food is more than likely to be an important part of your day. The area has plenty to offer in this case, including a variety of both restaurants and fast food joints. If you’re in the mood for ramen, why not check out La Brea Ramen and Sushi? They offer Shaken Ramen, their Famous Black Ramen, and if you prefer sushi, their rolls are to die for. For those of you who prefer an American Brewhouse vibe, All Season Brewing Company is the place for you. Having taken over the historic Firestone tire shop, they offer delicious food, drinks, and even have Skee-Ball! However, if tacos are more of what you’re craving, Trejo’s Tacos is just across the street from us. They have everything from carnitas and chicken tikka tacos to cauliflower, mushroom asada, and jackfruit tacos for everyone that’s vegan or vegetarian out there.

As fast food restaurants go, they are usually the same everywhere but if you need to grab something quick in the area your choices include Taco Bell, McDonalds, Jack in the Box, and more.

Coffee

When there is work to do coffee always adds an extra pep in your step to get you through the day. Fortunately, our Point Blank LA Miracle Mile campus is surrounded by great spots to grab a coffee. Black Dog Coffee is best known for its Caffe Cubano and has been a part of the Miracle Mile neighborhood for nearly 20 years. If you prefer more of a classic Los Angeles cafe, then you definitely want to check out Lazy Rose Cafe. This coffee shop is Black and Veteran-Owned and has a full espresso and pastry menu — making it the perfect place to grab a quick bite after class – and it’s just down the street!

Everything Else

In addition to the various places to eat, the Miracle Mile neighborhood also has several other attractions to check out. There are plenty of places to do your grocery shopping such as Trader Joe’s and Yummy.com. If you feel in the mood to check out a museum or two, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Academy of Motion Pictures, and the Petersen Automotive Museum are both must-see LA museums. If you want to spend the day shopping or go to a farmers market, then make sure to check out The Grove, which will fulfil all of your shopping needs.

Restaurants

Trejo’s Tacos (1048 S La Brea Ave)

Met Him At A Bar (801 S La Brea Ave)

Met Her At A Bar (759 S La Brea Ave)

El Cartel (5515 Wilshire Blvd)

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles (5006 W Pico Blvd)

Poké Bar (5273 W Olympic Blvd)

Joan’s On Third (8350 W 3rd St)

La Brea Ramen and Sushi (5224 Wilshire Blvd)

Apollonia’s Pizzeria (5176 Wilshire Blvd)

Yuko Kitchen (5484 Wilshire Blvd)

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden (345 N La Brea Ave)

Pizzeria Mozza (641 N Highland Ave)

Curry In Hurry (4934 W Pico Blvd)

Honeybee Burger (345 N La Brea Ave)

The Sycamore Kitchen (143 S La Brea Ave)

Chicas Tacos (800 S La Brea Ave)

SUGARFISH by sushi nozawa (101 S La Brea Ave)

Pink’s Hot Dogs (709 N La Brea Ave)

Spartina (7505 Melrose Ave)

La Brea Bagel Co. (7308 Beverly Blvd)





Fast Food



Taco Bell (1604 S La Brea Ave)

Five Guys (5550 Wilshire Blvd Suite 101D)

Top Round Roast Beef (1000 S La Brea Ave)

Lucy’s Drive In (1373 S La Brea Ave)

Jack in the Box (5201 Wilshire Blvd)

Cafés



Black Dog Coffee (5657 Wilshire Blvd)

Lazy Rose Cafe (1113 S La Brea Ave)

LA Press – Organic Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies & Coffee (834 S La Brea)

Bluestone Lane (176 S La Brea)

Dunkin (5970 W Olympic Blvd)

Starbucks (1250 S La Brea Ave)

La Brea Bakery Cafe (468 S La Brea Ave)



Bars

Market Tavern (6333 W 3rd St #706)

The Phoenix (8480 W 3rd St)

All Season Brewing Company (800 S La Brea Ave)

The Little Bar (757 S La Brea Ave)

The Kibitz Room (419 N Fairfax Ave)

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub (575 S Fairfax Ave)

Tom Bergin’s (840 S Fairfax Ave)

Melrose Umbrella Co. (7465 Melrose Ave)

R Bar (3331 W 8th St)

Mandrake (2692 La Cienega Blvd)

The Roger Room (370 La Cienega Blvd)

Star Night (3855 Wilshire Blvd)

Misc



Trader Joe’s (263 S La Brea Ave)

The Grove (189 The Grove Dr.)

Yummy.com (5520 San Vicente Blvd)

HM Auto Body (1050 S La Brea Ave)

Museums

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (5905 Wilshire Blvd)

The Academy of Motion Pictures (6067 Wilshire Blvd)

La Brea Tar Pits (5801 Wilshire Blvd)

Petersen Automotive Museum (6060 Wilshire Blvd)

The Underground Museum (3508 W Washington Blvd)

Venues

El Rey Theatre (5515 Wilshire Blvd)

The Wiltern (3790 Wilshire Blvd)

The Mint (6010 W Pico Blvd)



