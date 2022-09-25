Vital overnight resurfacing for Eastern Avenue

As part of the county council’s further £100 million investment into Gloucestershire’s roads; highways crews will be resurfacing one of Gloucester’s most important routes from 23 September.

The northbound side of the A38 Eastern Avenue will be closed overnight from Friday 23 September to Tuesday 4 October for crews to lay a brand new surface.

The new surface will stretch from the Metz Way junction to the Painswick Road Roundabout.

To help keep disruption to a minimum, work will take place between 7pm – 7am (excluding Saturday and Sunday nights) and a signed diversion route using roads which are suitable for all vehicles will be in place.

When the resurfacing work begins on the Coney Hill junction, the southbound side will also be closed due to safety reasons.

Your highways crews will complete vital resurfacing works along the 7,556 square metres stretch of road with 890 tonnes of material.

Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member for highways, said: “We are committed to making improvements like this as part of our further £100 million investment in the county’s highways network. Eastern Avenue is used by thousands of vehicles each day to get around the city, so it’s really important it stays in good condition. We appreciate this work is inconvenient, but it will be done outside of peak hours to minimise any disruption. I’d like to thank local residents and road users for bearing with us.”