As clocks go back, Swansway Group offers advice for driving safely in the dark
Press Release: October 28, 2020
Featured on their TorqueTips blog, dealer group Swansway Group offers its Top Tips for Driving Safely in the Dark. It’s the time of year when many spend a lot of time driving at dusk or in the dark. With as little as eight hours of daylight in the Winter months, most will travel to and from work or school in the dark, so it’s important that drivers are prepared for the driving conditions ahead. Swansway’s Top Tips for Driving Safely in the Dark: Keep your lights dipped on low lit roads to avoid distracting other drivers Whilst full beam lights are advised, where safe, on country roads or narrow lanes, it’s also very important to always dip car lights for any oncoming traffic. In the dark, dazzling lights can seriously impede vision, even after the car has passed, and when in control of a high speed car, those few seconds of bad vision could mean all the difference. Take extra time to assess potential driving hazards The basics of safe driving become even more crucial as the nights draw in. With less daylight hours, there is the potential for increased melatonin levels and fatigue – so if drivers start to feel drowsy behind the wheel, it’s important to stop and take a break. Allowing enough time at junctions, in low light conditions, to assess the presence of cyclists and pedestrians, helps to avoid putting anyone at risk. Take extra care while passing cyclists, they may not be as visible Cyclists should be equally as visible as pedestrians, kitted out with reflective clothing as well as bike lights and reflectors, however, this is not always the case. Take extra care while passing cyclists on the roads during the dark, as it may not always be possible see how much room there is to pass until it is too late. Test your car lights Drivers should regularly test their car lights, replace bulbs if necessary and ensure headlamps are cleaned regularly, as salt and grit can make them dirtier quicker than any other time of year. Regular Eye Checks It’s important to never wear dark or tinted lenses for night driving, and equally important to ensure that drivers check in with an Optician regularly, to keep eyes healthy and performing at their best. The bright beams from other road users could have a damaging effect on eyes and potentially worsen night vision, so with regular checks at your opticians, this helps to identify any underlying problems that may affect vision when driving in the dark. Swansway Group said: “Many drivers will be faced with changing driving conditions as winter approaches. It’s important that drivers are aware of the challenges they may face, as the clocks go back. Driving safely is imperative year round, but it is even more important that drivers are fully prepared for driving safely in the dark.” For further advice on driving in the dark and more tips, check out Torque Tips blog.