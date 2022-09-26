Eurovision: It’s almost decision time!

Liverpool has officially submitted its final bid document to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

The detailed document has been sent to the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union who will have the final say on which UK city will stage the event next year in solidarity with Ukraine.

Liverpool is in the running with Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield and the decision will be made in the next few weeks.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “Liverpool is an extraordinary place. We are bang in the centre of the UK but feel like a European city. We have a fiercely proud local community but have a global outlook and attitude.

“It is impossible to come here and not feel the energy which runs through our streets. There is no other city in the UK that puts on a show like Liverpool and there is no better crowd in the world.

“We want to stage this event in solidarity with, and in tribute to, Ukraine and its people and it would be an honour to be given the opportunity to make that amazing country, and the UK, proud.”

Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “It was only a month ago we found out we had been shortlisted, and ever since, Team Liverpool has been working hard behind the scenes to pull together a bidding document which outlines exactly why this city should host this incredible event in 2023.

“It’s a massively complex event to stage but we are confident we have the skills, expertise and passion to stage this unique Eurovision. And it’s not just a Liverpool bid – it’s a city region bid. We know the positive impact that this event would bring to across all of our neighbouring boroughs, not just next year, but in years to come. It’s exciting to have got this far in the process and although it’s tough competition, I really hope the Eurovision spotlight shines on us, as there really is nowhere better than Liverpool.”

Our sister city in Odesa, Ukraine told us: “In 2023 our country will not be able to host the Eurovision Contest, but it does not mean that the voices of Odesons, and our songs will not resound for the world.”

“We believe that our sister city Liverpool is worth hosting this contest, as it perfectly reflects the brightness of the event and demonstrates true diversity in unity.”

“Let the songs of the entire of Europe ring over the Mersey”