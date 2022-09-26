‘Get Hired!’ Employability Event to Support Newman Students into Positive Graduate Outcomes



by

Alison John

As part of the Office for Students funded initiative ‘Transformation West Midlands’ (TWM), Newman University, together with our partners University of Birmingham and University College Birmingham, were delighted to host a three-day employability-focused event at Millennium Point in Birmingham over the summer.

‘Get Hired’ was an exclusive programme offering practical workshops, inspiring talks, and the opportunity to meet with recruiters offering local graduate-level jobs.

The event drew on the learning from the ‘Transformation West Midlands’ project and the support of a range of eminent and knowledgeable panel members and speakers, including Daniel Hoff Rodrigeuz (CX2 Founder Solutions), Hannah Wilson (Hereford and Worcestershire Health & Care NHS Trust), Laura Thursfield (Mazars LLP) and Jasmine Kundra (Former Apprentice Candidate from Coventry). The programme covered the following themes across the three days: ‘Finding your why – Discover your best self’; ‘Think like a Recruiter’, and ‘Meet the recruiters: Accessing graduate level jobs’.

Students who attended were overwhelmingly positive in their feedback. For example:

“I just wanted to say that it was an excellent event, well organised and informed. All the tips and advice have really aided me in remaining positive and motivated to apply for work and the transition from university to the workplace. I have made some great friends from other universities who attended the event, and we now support each other and discuss aspects that we have learned, to incorporate into our personal circumstances regarding work.”

Our Careers Team was critical to the success of the ‘Get Hired’ event and Teresa Waring, Senior Progression Coach at Newman University, commented:

“This event complimented 1:1 progression coaching at Newman as it allowed coachees to build networks with their peers, gain confidence and improve their work-related skills. Students moved out of their comfort zone to lead group discussions, actively participate in activities and ask insightful questions of the employer panel. Our students were excellent representatives for Newman University and contributed hugely to the success of Get Hired!”

Dr Mehreen Mirza, Associate Dean (Faculty of Arts, Society & Professional Studies), commented: ‘“Get Hired” was an outstanding success. The Careers Teams from across the three Universities drew on all their learning from the TWM project to deliver a meaningful programme for our final year students to have further opportunities, as they near completion of their university studies, to move into graduate level roles within the West Midlands region. The initiative offered local employers the opportunity to benefit from a rich and diverse talent pipeline of potential employees who, by staying local, will be supporting the regional economy. The range of speakers and panelists related closely to our students and their concerns about moving into graduate careers. The employers across the three days were supportive of our students and it was wonderful to watch the students move from uncertainty to certainty that they could and would “Get hired”!

“It was a privilege to see them take those first steps into their post-University life as future graduate employees, networking with fellow students from across the three universities and with potential employers. The students were full of praise for their Career Progression Coaches and were an absolute credit to the University. We wish them well in their future careers and we will be keeping in touch as they in turn become role models for current and future students. We are so very proud of the students and the Careers Team.”

Find out more information about the Office for Students Project ‘Transformation West Midlands’.

We wish our class of 2022 the very best and look forward to hearing their updates at Graduation!

Authors: Mehreen Mirza, Teresa Waring and Alison John