Mobile testing to move from Meadow Car Park to Council Offices

Date published: 20th May 2021

Mobile Covid-19 Testing facilities will operate from next Tuesday (May 25) from the North Norfolk District Council offices car park on Holt Road, Cromer, moving from their previous location on the town’s Meadow Car Park.

NNDC has been accommodating Mobile Test Centre facilities for up to four days a week on the Meadow Car Park, but with increasing numbers of tourists visiting Cromer and more large numbers of visitors expected over the coming weeks, the Mobile Testing facilities will move to the Council’s headquarters on Holt Road. This will free up the busy Meadow Car Park for use by residents and tourists seeking to enjoy the town’s attractions and amenities.

Leader of the Council Sarah Bütikofer commented:

“From the beginning of the pandemic NNDC has seen the importance of local access to COVID test facilities in the District and has accommodated such facilities on District Council car parks in Cromer, Fakenham and North Walsham.

“As we look forward to a busy summer season the Council doesn’t feel it is sensible for a third of one of the main car parks in Cromer to continue to be given over for use as a Mobile Test facility – and has therefore agreed with NHS partners who deliver the mobile testing operations that the four times-weekly test facilities in the town will, from Tuesday, operate from the District Council’s Holt Road offices car park.

“This will allow the whole of the Meadow Car Park to be available for parking by local residents and visitors to Cromer to safely enjoy all the attractions of the town centre, beach and seafront.”