Reasons Why Corporate Health Insurance is Beneficial for Employees
Corporate health insurance is a form of group health insurance in which the employer of an organisation takes the policy for the employees working in the organization. Corporate health insurance is the best insurance that can be availed by the Employee as it is beneficial in many ways which are mentioned below: –
- Boosts employees’ confidence: The most important thing of providing corporate group health insurance to employees is that it boosts the morale and confidence of the employees working in an organization. Employees need not be under constant stress thinking of the ways to manage or arrange funds in case of hospitalization without a health insurance policy m the corporate health insurance policy provides for compensation in case of hospitalization of the employees. Corporate health insurance can be utilised to avail cashless claim settlement as well as reimbursement claim settlement facility.
- No waiting period: The other benefit of corporate health insurance is there would be no waiting period which means the employees can immediately make a claim after taking the policy. Employees with pre existing diseases would find the corporate health insurance policies a boon as they need not wait for a certain period of time before making a claim. Corporate health insurance policy settles the claim even if the employee has a pre-existing condition leading to hospitalization.
- Can include parents: The major benefit of corporate health insurance is the inclusion of parents in the policy. It would be difficult to avail health insurance policy for parents with certain health conditions or with a certain age limit. Normal health insurance policies would require a waiting period of at least 1 year before making any claim for the pre existing conditions or certain illnesses whereas the corporate health insurance policy doesn’t have any such waiting periods.
- No premium to be paid: The other advantage of corporate health insurance for the employees is that they need not pay any premium for the health insurance coverage. In most of the cases the corporate health insurance premium would be paid by the employer and the employees get to enjoy the health insurance coverage. Employees may be asked to pay the premium if they want to cover their parents or require a higher sum insured option. Otherwise the premium would be borne by the employer under the corporate health insurance policy.
- Corporate buffer: The major Benefit of a corporate health insurance policy is the corporate buffer it offers. Corporate buffer is the extra sum insured that would be offered to the corporates who can in turn allot or share the sum insured with their employees who are in need. The terms and conditions of the corporate buffer usage would be the same as that of the base sum insured. Instead of taking a higher sum insured for each and every employee it would be beneficial to go for corporate buffer as the overall premium would be low and the usage of sum insured would also be low.