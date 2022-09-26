Register of exam invigilators for Enniskillen Campus



September 26, 2022

CAFRE is seeking Expressions of Interest to create:

A Register of Exam Invigilators to supervise students undertaking examinations at its Enniskillen Campus. A Register of Exam Readers and Exam Scribes to assist students during examinations at its Enniskillen Campus.

The roles involve the supervision, reading and scribing of Further and Higher education examinations in line with JCQ (Joint Council for Qualifications) Regulations.

Exam Invigilators, Exam readers and Exam scribes are only required during the main CAFRE exam periods which are generally in early January, March, May, June and August. However there may be instances where you will be required outside these periods.

CAFRE is under no obligation to provide any guarantee of work to successful applicants.

Rate of Pay

A minimum of three hours will be payable for any exam invigilated or where an exam reading / exam scribing service is provided.

The rate of pay for the invigilation role will be £10 per hour and for the exam reader / exam scribe role the rate of pay will be £12 per hour.

Eligibility

Applicants must hold a minimum of GCSE English at Grade C or above or equivalent qualification. Preference will be given to those who additionally have a Level 3 Qualification or have achieved one or more A Level Pass.

Child Protection

As this role involves working with young people and adults, applicants will be required to produce an AccessNI Basic Disclosure Certificate on appointment.

Applicants must bear the cost of obtaining this certificate in the first instance; however, this cost will be reimbursed subject to the applicant producing a valid receipt after they have undertaken the required training and carried out at least one invigilation session or one exam reading / exam scribing session for CAFRE.

You can apply online for a Basic Disclosure Certificate here.

Training

All persons on the register of exam invigilators / exam readers / exam scribes will be required to attend training relevant to the role and safeguarding training organised by CAFRE before undertaking the role.

Payment for attendance and completion of training will be made after one invigilation session or one exam reading/ exam scribing session has been completed.

Applications

Anyone wishing to apply for this role should complete an application from, which can be downloaded at the following link to the application form and returned electronically to shane.gervin@daera-ni.gov.uk.

Completing the form requires you to download the form and open it with Adobe Acrobat Reader (available here). Once open, you can click on the Fill & Sign” option on the side menu on the right.

On completion you can save the document and send it to the email address provided above.

Hard copy applications will also be accepted by sending to:

Mr Shane Gervin

College Services Branch CAFRE

Loughry Campus

76 Dungannon Road

Cookstown

BT80 9AA.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 4.00pm on Friday 28th October 2022.