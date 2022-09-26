Social work team shortlisted for top national award – Coventry City Council

A social work team from Coventry has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in recognition of its extraordinary practice.

The Council’s Reunification Project has been selected as a finalist for Team of the Year, Children’s Services in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards.

The project is part of Coventry Family Valued work and is made up of colleagues from Edge of Care, Through Care and the Looked After Children Permanence Service.

It went live in June 2021 and has so far supported 13 children and young people to return to the care of their families.

Cllr Patricia Seaman, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This is a tremendous project that works hard to build relationships and put children back where they belong – in the family home. “The impact has been immediate and I am delighted that it has gained national recognition. “There is such amazing work being carried out by colleagues every day as we continue to put children, young people and families at the heart of everything we do, and everyone involved should be very proud.”



John Gregg, Director of Children’s Services, said: “Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a great achievement – especially for such a new project. “The team has worked very hard and has already made a difference to the lives of many young people and their families. Coming on the back of our ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, this is yet further recognition of the caring, dedicated work being carried out by Children’s Services across the city. Congratulations to the team.”



One of the parents who has been supported through the project, wrote in to thank the team for its work.





They said: “I wasn’t judged I was made to feel equal and listened to even in the hard moments. I was reassured, I was able to reflect on my past and the reason why I was in the situation I was… the kids were listened to, made to feel safe and know who they could turn to. “I found it intense at times but found I needed those moments to work openly and honestly and prove I was in a situation now that I can reflect on the impact on my children and what I need to do to keep them safe. I thank the workers so much for all they have done for me and I look forward to the future.”



The Reunification Project is one of five finalists. The winner will be announced at a special awards ceremony in London on Friday 4 November.

Supported by Lambeth London Borough Council, the Team of the Year, Children’s Services Award recognises multidisciplinary social work teams who have made a big difference through their outstanding work with children and families.





Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Social Work Awards, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year. As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession. “Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. And, to all our finalists, congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”



For more information about the awards, visit www.socialworkawards.com