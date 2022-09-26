Last week saw the incredible achievements of Sandwell College Teacher Education and Early Years Foundation Degree students graduate with The University of Wolverhampton.

Jane Bissell, Jo Foster and Naomi Knott (staff at Sandwell College) were part of the graduation platform as VIPs, and Colette Sunner graduated with a first class BA in Post Compulsory Education which included work she has done around the menopause.

Congratulations to all of those who worked so hard to secure their huge achievements.

Want to study Teaching & Education at Sandwell College? There are still places on some of the courses. Find out more and apply here.