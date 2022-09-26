The return of great cinema!

A chance to see fabulous films and explore them with the University of Northampton’s (UON) ‘movie maestros’ makes a comeback later this month.

The Cult Film Club is a venture between UON’s Film and Screen Studies department and the Northampton Filmhouse, and this winter the Club celebrates its ninth birthday.

As with previous seasons, the Club will screen a movie a month, with screenings often accompanied by informative pre-film talks and discussions about the movie’s high and low points with University lecturers and students afterwards.

Running from Wednesday 28 September until 31 May, the first two screenings for this season will be:

Wednesday 28 September (8:30pm) – Drive. Director Nicholas Winding Refn’s cool and stylish thriller stars Ryan Gosling as a mysterious Hollywood stuntman and mechanic moonlights as a getaway driver and finds himself in trouble when he helps his neighbour in this action drama. Book your tickets here.

Wednesday 26 October (8:30pm) – the original Candyman film. In time for Halloween is this chilling horror. Virginia Madsen is a social historian who conjures up a long-dead, hook-handed serial killer, played with ghoulish relish by Tony Todd. Booking link will go live on the Filmhouse website on/just after Friday 23 September.

The rest of the programme will be announced on the Northampton Filmhouse website and the University’s News Twitter page throughout the year.

Dr David Simmons, Senior Lecturer in English and Screen Studies, says: “Covid threw a bit of a curve ball to cinema and hit the industry hard, so we are very happy to announce that The Cult Film Club is back at its spiritual home at the Filmhouse.

“Coming up, we have a great selection of screen classics and more recent movies spanning a broad range of genres to inspire you to see something different to your usual multiplex offerings or to come and rewatch a film but see it from a different perspective. We look forward to welcoming you and listening to what you think about what you’ll watch.”