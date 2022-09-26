Top Business management software for your business

In this modern century, managing a business requires more than just your brain and tools. There are several technologies developed to help manage your business. Some of these include software specially designed to optimise your business potential. Whether you are heading a large business or a small business, there will always be several activities that require your time. This software is designed to help you manage your time and business efficiently. In recent times, many companies are doing large investments in business management software intending to reduce risks and improve efficiency and productivity.

Without beating about the bush, let us dive into the deep at once. In no particular order, below are the top business management software you can find around today.

Zoho One

Zoho One is a household name in business management software. This company provides just everything you require to successfully manage your day-to-day affair on your business. Even if you have 40 businesses, you can simply connect them using Zoho One and have a large display of them. Some of the top features include multiple business management, fast document sharing and storage, numerous automated business functions, and one platform for several functions.

Flodesk

Flodesk is one of the top-rated business management software available today. This software allows you to create emails to show off your brands. It has several automated functions with excellent visual displays. Some of the key features include a fixed monthly price irrespective of the number of users, unlimited emails and subscribers, automated email sequence, email sign-up forms and so many more. It is friendly to use just like the Prillionaires platform.

HubSpot CRM

HubSpot CRM is another popular business management software suitable for all such as large businesses, small businesses, and individuals. HubSpot CRM is more suitable for marketing, customer service function and sales functions as well. they offer a seamless workflow with several automated processes. It is an all-in-one solution that allows team collaboration. Some of the key features include automated data synchronization, customizable page, website builder, sales analytics and reports, customer service functions, and customer relationship management.

ProofHub

This is business management software that brings everything together in one platform. It is designed to keep every process of your business together. It affords the team to assign tasks, manage tasks, track progress, visualise tasks and export reports. It allows team collaboration from different locations. It has automated functions such as sending out wishes and announcements. ProofHub has several other useful functions you can discover. In summary, ProofHub has the following functions task management, collaboration, time management, file management, and progress tracking.

Bit.ai

Bit.ai is one the foremost business software you can find around. It is designed to accommodate all sizes of businesses. You can create and share documents, collaborate with team members, have real-time chats and so many more. It has a quick look-up feature that lets you find an item quickly. Some of the features include real-time collaboration, over 100 integrations, smart workspaces, fully responsive templates, and document tracking.

Netsuite

Netsuite is a top-rated business management suite that provides efficient tools for CRM, Financials, ERP, HR, and eCommerce. It offers a broad range of service that is still customizable. It is suitable for several industries because of its broad functions. Some of the top-selling features include being cloud-based, a mobile version available, flexibility reports dashboard with KPIs, timesheet, expense management, and resources management.

Timely

Timely is good for time management in businesses. It provides excellent time management and billings. The time tracking process is seamless and user-friendly. It has a good reporting page with several indicators. Some of the top features include automatic time tracking, real-time project dashboards, client-friendly reporting, hourly rates, capacity, overtime, and many more

Odoo

Odoo offers a wide range of applications that covers eCommerce, CRM, inventory, accounting, project management and sales. It allows for easy integration with other software. It also has several automated processes which help business processes. Some of the main features include real-time collaboration and communication, display dashboards, a unique framework and easy integration.

Some others worthy of mention include Scoro, iBE.net, Bitrix24, Apptivo, HoneyBook, Atlassian JIRA, Trello, Favro, Connecteam, Todo.vu, StudioCloud, nTask, Timecamp and many other.