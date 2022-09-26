Upgrade for streetlights on Sidmouth Esplanade
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet Member for Highway Management and County Councillor for Sidmouth, said:
“The lights along the esplanade need to be upgraded to be more energy efficient as we look to meet carbon reduction targets in Devon. Unfortunately it’s not as simple as just replacing a bulb but we wanted to make sure we retain the unique style of the existing lanterns rather than changing them completely. I’m pleased that these replacement lights tick all of the boxes and the columns are also getting a fresh lick of paint, which will give the Esplanade a real lift.”