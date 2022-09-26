Venues invited to support second Hartlepool Restaurant Week

Following the success of the first-ever Hartlepool Restaurant Week at the start of the year, restaurants, cafes and pubs in the borough are being invited to take part in a second run of the popular promotion in October.

The inaugural event to promote and celebrate the town’s eateries was extremely popular with businesses and the public alike, attracting an estimated 3,000 diners, both local and from outside the town.

The October event will run from Monday 17th to Sunday 23rd. Businesses wanting to take part will be required once again to develop a specific Restaurant Week menu or special offers within their existing menu at the set prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20. They can choose the price points which suit them.

These menus and offers will then be promoted in advance through a dedicated ‘Hartlepool Restaurant Week’ web page and marketing campaign.

The initiative – which is led by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth Team – is absolutely free for Hartlepool eateries to take part in.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of the Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “At a time like this when we are facing very substantial cost of living pressures, we want to build on the huge success of the last Restaurant Week to encourage more people to use their local eateries, which will be offering incredible deals under this scheme.

“We have some absolutely fantastic restaurants, cafes and pubs in Hartlepool and we’re really pleased to give them another opportunity to raise their profile. I’m sure the unbeatable fixed-price menus will prove especially tempting for customers.

“Whether or not your business took part in the first event, we’d love to hear from you.”

Any venue interested in being involved in Hartlepool Restaurant Week should email tourism@hartlepool.gov.uk.