Barnsley Museums Shortlisted for a Fantastic for Families Awards

Family Arts Campaign have announced those who have made an outstanding contribution to family and age friendly arts and culture in 2021-22.

Barnsley Museums are pleased to announce that they have been shortlisted for a Fantastic for Families Award.

The nominees have been celebrated by the sharing of 30 Stories of Family Arts engagement from across the UK. These uplifting stories represent outstanding opportunities created by the arts and culture sector for families and older audiences to access creative opportunities and enhance wellbeing.

Now in its ninth year, the Fantastic for Families Awards is an annual programme open to UK based cultural organisations or cultural activity organisers, providing creative opportunities, activities, or initiatives for families and older audiences.

The pandemic has had a profound impact on people, and the current cost of living crisis continues to affect many, yet the arts sector continues to provide quality family arts experiences, reaching more families and engaging more diverse communities, particularly the most vulnerable and marginalised. These organisations and initiatives are needed now more than ever.

The 2021-22 shortlist recognises and celebrates the achievements of family arts professionals, through sharing their diverse stories from across the arts spectrum. Their work supports community audiences and participants including families, young mothers, isolated elders, and those struggling with mental health conditions.

Barnsley Museums have been nominated for the Audience Impact and Innovation Award, which recognises the achievements of creative organisations or cultural event organisers who have demonstrated innovation and adaptability to reach and make a difference to families in need.

The nomination is for The Kindred Programme, an action research project developed to share understanding of how cultural and non-cultural services can jointly identify and resolve issues for our communities. It brought together partners from arts, heritage, education and social services to support Barnsley communities.

“The Fantastic for Families awards are a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary creativity and innovation of the arts sector and the amazing work delivered for families during the past year. The organisations and artists nominated, and all those who applied, are wonderful examples of how creative and cultural engagement can bring joy and opportunities to families across the UK. “(Anna Dever, Head of Family Arts Campaign)

“The Fantastic for Families shortlist highlights the essential work being created by arts organisations across the country. As well as bringing joy and encouraging creativity this shortlist is supporting families of all kinds through times of need and crisis. We are honoured to celebrate their dedication and the difference they make through the Fantastic for Families Awards.” (Cath Hume, CEO, Arts Marketing Association & Chair, Family Arts Campaign Project Board)

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated for this award. We understand the importance of Culture in our communities and how it can have long lasting, positive impacts. The Kindred programme has encouraged partnership working across the borough and provided essential understanding on supporting families with multiple and complex needs.

The full shortlist of organisations is:

Best Family Arts Activity This award celebrates high-quality family arts activities suitable for audiences and participants of all ages.

Art at the Heart- Holi Festival of Colour

Aurora Theatre- Hidden Treasures

BLAST Fest -Black STEAM 2021

Halpern Charitable Foundation (Nucleus Arts)- Medway Fun Palace

Imaginate- The 2021 Edinburgh International Children’s Festival: Family Encounters Programme

MK Gallery- Sensory Exhibition Tours

Opera North- Whistle Stop Opera: The Magic Flute

Peut-Être Theatre- Audiomoves

Sage Gateshead- Early Years Family Programme

Scarabeus Aerial Theatre- Flying Families

Taking Flight Theatre Company-The Curious Case of Aberlliw

The Lowry- Creative Families at The Lowry

Wandsworth Arts Fringe- Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2021

Best Age Friendly Outreach

This category recognises outreach approaches, provided specifically for older people, such as age-friendly activities, events, creative resources, or broader forms of support and outreach.

Age Exchange- Caring Together Service

Age UK Oxfordshire- Age Friendly Creative Ambassadors Group

ArtsDepot- Upstanding Citizens

Bristol Beacon- Our Music Club

Darts- Singing for Memory

Leeds Playhouse- Armley Comedy Club

National Maritime Museum- Maritime Memories

Oxford Playhouse- Tea Talks

The Whitworth – Whitworth ARTivists

Audience Impact and Innovation Award

This award recognises the achievements of creative organisations or cultural event organisers who have demonstrated innovation and adaptability to reach and make a difference to families in need.

Barnsley Museums- The Kindred Programme

Can’t Sit Still- Invisible Thread

Colchester + Ipswich Museums- Joy at the Jobcentre

Collar & Cuffs Co- Toddington Village Sensory Trails

Fabrica- Chomp

Groundswell Arts- Sing Our Story

The Whitworth– Still Parents

Tourette Scotland- Living With You

Fantastic For Families Awards are given by Family Arts Campaign, the national Sector Support Organisation for arts engagement and families, funded by Arts Council England.

The winners of the Fantastic For Families 2022 Awards will be announced on November 16th.

Visit familyarts.co.uk/2022-awards to find out more about the Fantastic For Families Awards programme.