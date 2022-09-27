Bird flu detected in Nedging » Babergh Mid Suffolk

An outbreak of Avian Influenza (high pathogenic strain HN51) has been detected at a commercial premises in Nedging, Suffolk, with a flock of 90 turkeys, 40 chickens and 11 geese. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

DEFRA’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has put a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading (pictured below), which is enforced by Suffolk Trading Standards.

The zones control the movement of birds and bird products. Trading standards will be ensuring all birds within the 3km Zone are housed, making contact with all properties within the zone to establish what poultry are in the area.

