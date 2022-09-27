Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market looking for staff and musicians

Organisers looking to recruit more than 200 staff and also audition musicians for this year’s Frankfurt Christmas Market.

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market is once again looking to recruit more than 200 people to support its stalls when it returns to the city centre on 3 November.

The event’s organisers – Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd – are looking to fill a range of customer-facing and behind the scenes roles ranging from bar staff, catering assistants and salespeople on gift stalls, to kitchen assistants and porters.

There is a mix of part-time and full-time roles working alongside the German stallholders and their core team of staff, with hourly rates starting at £10 per hour.

Applications for all vacancies are now open on the market’s official website – www.thebfcm.co.uk

Interviews will take place on a rolling basis and continue in the run up until the market opens on 3 November 2022.

Organisers are also reinstating the community group performances to the Victoria Square bandstand when the Frankfurt Christmas Market returns this year.

New for 2022 will be Monday ‘open mic’ sessions between 5pm and 7pm to give young, up and coming performers and musicians a chance to showcase their talents – with the best two acts performing in a primetime December slot.

The market’s community music programme will also feature choirs from local schools, charity and community groups between 10am and 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

As in previous years, German musicians will perform weekday lunchtimes and evenings daily, with local performers performing between 12pm and 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.